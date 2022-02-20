Greensboro Police Press Release Aggravated Assault 02.20.2022 Laurel Lee Terrace

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336.574-4002

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2022) – On 2.20.2022 at 3:43 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Laurel Lee Terrace in reference to a stabbing. Officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS and is listed in stable condition.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.