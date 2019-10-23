Greensboro Police Press Release 10232019-TRAFFIC ADVISORY Naco Rd

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – 10/23/2019 6:00-7:45 am. This morning, Greensboro Police established a perimeter in the area of Naco Road, O’Ferrell Street and Franklin Boulevard. The operation was an attempt to capture a suspect who had stolen a vehicle and then fled on foot from the car. One suspect was arrested during the operation. Guilford County School employees were temporarily delayed while police investigated this incident. The incident occurred in the areas of Falkener Elementary and Hairston Middle School. At this time, there are still police in the area, but school operations have continued as normal and there is no threat to students or school staff.

