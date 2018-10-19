Greensboro Police Press Release 10.19.2018 Aggravated Assault 100-block Greenbriar Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2018) – At 4:28 pm on 10/19/2018, Police responded to the 100-block of Greenbriar Road in reference to an aggravated assault. One victim was located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was last seen traveling south bound on Church Street in a burgundy SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

