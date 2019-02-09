Greensboro Police Press Release 02.09.2019 Homicide Investigation Spring Garden St.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 9, 2019) – On 02/09/2019 at approximately 3:30 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department along with Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS responded to 4100 block of Spring Garden Street in reference to a shooting. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where lifesaving efforts were made but the victim was declared deceased.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing. This incident has been ruled as the City’s sixth (6th) homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

