Greensboro Police Discharge of Firearm

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2022) – At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Wayside Drive and Belfield Court in reference to a suspicious person reportedly attempting to break into a home. When the initial officer arrived on scene, a person matching the description the caller provided was located displaying a handgun.

The initial officer responding to the call discharged his firearm after the subject pointed the gun at the officer. Additional officers arriving on scene then witnessed the subject point the weapon at himself a number of times. The subject then continued to walk around the neighborhood displaying the gun and refusing officers’ commands to drop the weapon. Officers then used less than lethal force options to attempt to detain the individual. Eventually, officers were able to contain the subject in a backyard. Behavioral Health Response Team officers responded, made contact, and were able to take the subject into custody. The subject was injured in the encounter and was transported to the hospital. Preliminary investigation shows no one was struck by police gunfire.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. As it is departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

