GREENSBORO POLICE DEPATMENT PREESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – MAY 1, 2019

All traffic signal lights are out (inoperable) on South Elm Eugene Street from JJ Drive to Industrial Avenue. Duke Energy advises it may be as much as five hours before repairs are completed. Generators are being set up at present and 5:00 rush hour traffic will be rerouted in order to alleviate as much inconvenience as possible. Motorists are asked to use alternated routes during this time.

