Greensboro Police Department Update 30 Block Ackland Drive Homicide

Update: This incident is now being investigated as a Homicide. The victim has been identified as David Lee Woods, Jr, 38, of Greensboro.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2022) – On 03.29.2022 at 3:16 p.m. police responded to the 30 block of Ackland Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

