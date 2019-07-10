Greensboro Police Department to Promote 23 Officers

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain James Moore
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6335
Correction
Greensboro Police Department Promotions
* GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2019) – Today July 10, 2019, at 2:30 pm in the Carolina Theater 310 S Greene St, the Greensboro Police Department will be promoting twenty-three officers four Captains, four Captains, four Lieutenants, eight Sergeants, and seven Corporals.
