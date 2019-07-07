GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE UPDATE – WILLOMORE STREET INVESTIGATION – JULY 7, 2019

On July 6, 2019 at approximately 10:50 pm Greensboro Police responded to a reported disorder involving firearms at 1810 Willomore Street. Upon arrival officers were directed by multiple individuals to a silver vehicle as being involved in the disorder. As officers on foot attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued to flee by accelerating around another vehicle towards the officers. One officer discharged his weapon striking the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop and a passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by both the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Division. The officer has be placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.

