Greensboro Police Department Press Release Update Traffic Advisory E. Gate City Blvd. S. English St. 02.14.2022

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2022) – Please be advised, all westbound lanes on East Gate City Blvd. at South English Street are closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
***************All Lanes Are Now Open**************
Traffic Advisory
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.