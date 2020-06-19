GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – UPDATE SILVER ALERT – JUNE 19, 2020

******* UPDATE *******
MS. LEACH HAS BEEN LOCATED AND THE SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
*****SILVER ALERT*****
GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2020) At 11:00 PM on 6/18/2020, Myrtle Dobbins Leach was reported missing from the Greensboro area..
Ms. Myrtle Leach is a 77 year old black female with gray/black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 178 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas, bright pink short-sleeve t-shirt, blue denim long-sleeve shirt, and brown glasses.
***Photo attached***
Ms. Leach suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
###
Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Leach is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
