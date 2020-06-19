GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – UPDATE SILVER ALERT – JUNE 19, 2020

******* UPDATE *******

MS. LEACH HAS BEEN LOCATED AND THE SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2020) At 11:00 PM on 6/18/2020, Myrtle Dobbins Leach was reported missing from the Greensboro area..

Ms. Myrtle Leach is a 77 year old black female with gray/black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 178 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas, bright pink short-sleeve t-shirt, blue denim long-sleeve shirt, and brown glasses.

Ms. Leach suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Leach is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

