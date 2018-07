UPDATE

ALL LANES HAVE BEEN REOPENED AND TRAFFIC IS MOVING NORMALLY.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – Two northbound lanes of S. Holden Road at Camborne Street are closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and a damaged utility-pole.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.