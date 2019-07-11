GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE UPDATE – JULY 11, 2019

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 11, 2019 12:39 pm

Police located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. The victim’s name will not be released until family is
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 071119-update.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE