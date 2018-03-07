Teen, 10-year-old killed in Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2018) – On Tuesday, 03-06-2018, at 1557 hours Greensboro Police responded to Bass Chapel Rd near Regents Park Ln in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

A 2013 Hyundai sedan with two occupants was traveling southbound on Bass Chapel Rd, south of Regents Park Ln. The Hyundai crossed the center line and was struck by a 2018 GMC pickup traveling northbound. The pickup was operated by Mr. Michael Amend, Jr, 20, of Greensboro.

The operator of the Hyundai, Mr. Ronak Patel, 18, of Greensboro, was transported to the hospital by Guilford County EMS and later died as a result of his injuries. The 10-year-old passenger of the Hyundai was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he also died from his sustained injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.