Regional Road between Burnt Poplar and Albert Pick Road is closed due to a traffic collision investigation. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route
GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – SEPTEMBER 19, 20199
