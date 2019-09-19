GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – SEPTEMBER 19, 20199

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 19, 2019 1:36 pm

Regional Road between Burnt Poplar and Albert Pick Road is closed due to a traffic collision investigation. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 091919-TRAFFICADVISORY.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE