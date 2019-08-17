GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – SERIOUS INJURY CRASH – AUGUST 17, 20199

On Saturday 08/17/2019 at approximately 8:40a.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to Hilltop Road at the I-73 bridge in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.

Mr. Mykel Simpson (29 years old of Greensboro NC) was operating a 2009 Ford truck on I-73 south when he ran off the roadway to the right crashing into the guard rail and went down an embankment before coming to rest on Hilltop Road.

Mr. Mykel was transported to Moses Cone Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passengers, Mrs. Tiffany Ceville (21 years old of Greensboro NC) and Mr. Darryle Kirby (32 years old of Mebane NC) were also transported to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.