GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – PRESS RELEASE – ROBBERY

At 7:55 am on August 16, 2019 Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to 2308 E. Bessemer Avenue reference a robbery. Upon arrival officers spoke with an employee who advised that upon opening the business an unknown subject approached her brandishing a handgun and demanding money. The subject left with an undisclosed amount of money and property. There were no injuries. The suspect was described as a young black male wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. The suspect was last seen running east on Bessemer Avenue.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.