GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – ROBBERY OF BUSINESS – FEBRUARY 15, 2019

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – At 10:44 AM this date Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to 2515 Phillips Avenue reference a robbery at the Family Dollar Store. Upon arrival officers were advised that an unknown subject entered the store, took the cash drawer then ran out the door in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described a black male with a light complection, wearing a mask over his face, gray hoodie, black pants and was armed with a handgun.

The incident is under continued investigation.

Autority: Lt. Price, Watch Commander

