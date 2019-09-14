GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – Motor Vehicle Fatal Collision

Motor Vehicle Fatal Collision

On Saturday September 14, 2019 at 0210 hours Mr. David Wayne Gilbert, W/M/43 of Liberty, North Carolina, was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound in the southbound travel lanes of US421. A head-on collision occurred with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound operated by Ms. Shaniyah Sawyer, B/F/21 of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Mr. Gilbert suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms. Sawyer and a passenger were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The family of Mr. David Wayne Gilbert was notified of his death by the Greensboro Police Department. The collision is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team. No charges pending at this time.

