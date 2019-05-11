GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – MOTOR VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION – MAY 11, 2019

On Friday May 11, 2019 at 0153 hours, Mrs. Stephanie Escobar Scales was operating a 2016 Nissan Altima southbound on I-73S entering into a closed work zone area with ongoing construction. Within the work zone she collided with a stationary piece of construction equipment (Diamond Products PC6000). As a result of the collision she suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by Guilford County EMS Personnel. A construction worker Mr. Cody Dunham of Callao, Missouri, who was working on the equipment when struck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released at the scene.

The family of the deceased was notified of her death by the Greensboro Police Department.

The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. It has been ten days since the last fatal collision occurred in Greensboro.

