GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – MARCH 13, 2017 – FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

On Saturday, 03-10-2018, at 1555 hours Greensboro Police responded to E Cone Blvd near 16th St in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Isaiah Neal, 80, of Greensboro was traveling east on E Cone Blvd toward 16th St. Mr. Neal suffered a medical event resulting in his vehicle running off the road to the right. Mr. Neal’s vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the pva of 2100 E Cone Blvd and continued into a wooded area before coming to rest.
Mr. Neal was unreponsive following the crash and was transported to Cone Hospital by Guilford County EMS. He was pronounced dead on 03/12/2018 at 0030 hours.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.
