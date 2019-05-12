GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – HOMICIDE UPDATE – MAY 12, 2019

***UPDATE***

Homicide Investigation

UPDATE (May 12): The victim who had been listed in critical condition has succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins, B/M 22 years old of Greensboro. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The other two victims are still receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

