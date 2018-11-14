GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – FATAL CRASH – NOVEMBER 14, 2018

On 11-13-2018 at 11:27 pm, Greensboro Police responded to the area of Oakland Av and Chapman Ct in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

Officers located a 2016 Mercedes upside down on a local parking lot. Officers located the passenger of the vehicle, Cameron May (B/M, 22 years old, of Greensboro, NC), deceased. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was located by police.

The driver of the vehicle, Mr. Ahmed Sinada (B/M, 18 years old, of Greensboro, NC) was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle. He was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $100,000.00 bond.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

