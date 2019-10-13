GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – CRASH WITH SERIOUS INJURY – OCTOBER 13, 2019

On 10/13/2019 at 01:23 am, Greensboro Police responded to 2712 McConnell Rd in reference to a single vehicle crash.

A 2009 Honda Civic was being operated by Agang Moshok Shol (26 years old, of Greensboro, NC) east on McConnell Rd. The vehicle ran off the roadway striking a large tree.

Mr. Shol sustained serious injuries from this crash.

A portion of McConnell Rd, between Banner Av & Borders Terrace, was closed for a brief period of time, but has since re-opened.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

