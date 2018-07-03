At 6:14 AM this date Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Buy at 3104 Randleman Road reference a robbery. Upon arrival officers spoke with the employee on duty who advised that a unknown male entered the business armed with a gun, took an undisclosed amount of cash then fled on foot traveling south on Randleman Road. The suspect was described as a male wearing gray pants, black shirt, a black hat with yellow on it and had a green shirt wrapped around his face. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY – JULY 3, 2018
