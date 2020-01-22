GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY – JANUARY 22, 2020

At 3:50 am Greensboro police responded to Carolina’s Diner located at 506 S. Regional Rd on a commercial robbery. Witnesses reported that three suspects entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot. The suspects were described as two black males and a black female in their late teens/early 20s wearing facial coverings. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
B.J. Clodfelter
Watch Operations Center
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, N.C. 27401
Phone: 336-373-2497
Fax: 336-433-6867
image001.png@01D525E8.C9DA3960“/>
From: Johnson, Kenneth B <Kenneth.Johnson@greensboro-nc.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 5:33 AM
To: Police WOC <PoliceWOC@greensboro-nc.gov>
Subject: Commercial Robbery 01222020 506 S Regional Rd
Please forward this press release to our media partners.
Kenneth B. Johnson, Lieutenant
Greensboro Police Department
Patrol Bureau, District 2, Watch Commander
100 E. Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
Phone (336) 373-2497
Cell (336) 430-5642
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.