GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY – JANUARY 22, 2020

At 3:50 am Greensboro police responded to Carolina’s Diner located at 506 S. Regional Rd on a commercial robbery. Witnesses reported that three suspects entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot. The suspects were described as two black males and a black female in their late teens/early 20s wearing facial coverings. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

