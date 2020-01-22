GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY – JANUARY 22, 2019

At 4:05 am Greensboro police responded to McDonalds located at 2241 Martin Luther King Jr Dr on a commercial robbery. Witnesses reported that two suspects entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot. The suspects were described as a black male and a black female in their late teens/early 20s wearing facial coverings. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.