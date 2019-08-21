GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY – AUGUST 21, 2019

On 8/21/2019 at 6:35a.m. – Police responded to Bojangles located at 2011 E. Cone Blvd in reference to an attempted robbery from the business. A male subject entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and attempted rob the business. He was last seen fleeing on foot away from the scene. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s wearing dark colored clothing and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

