At 9:42 AM this date, Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to Wells Fargo Bank, 1204 Bridford Parkway reference a bank robbery. An unknown subject entered the bank demanding money then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

=======================================================

