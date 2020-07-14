GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATEDASSAULTEUCLIDST

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2020) – Around 4:30 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to a traffic crash on the 3300 block of Euclid St. Upon arrival they located male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

