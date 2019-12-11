GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – DECEMBER 11, 2019

Around 6:00 a.m Greensboro Police responded to an aggravated assault on the 700 block of Dillard St. A 40 year old male suffering from a stab wound was located at the scene. A suspect was arrested near the scene and is currently in police custody. It appears the suspect and victim were familiar with one another. The victim was transported to an area hospital and has been listed in stable condition. Investigation is ongoing.

