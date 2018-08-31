GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – AUGUST 31, 2018

The Greensboro Police Department is presently investigating a shooting at 2707 Patio Place. The call was received at 6:43 AM this date. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital suffering from serious injury. The victim’s information is being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

