Greensboro Police 2021 Annual Report

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain M.J. Harris II
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Greensboro Police Release 2021 Annual Report
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has published its 2021 annual report. The report provides an overview of department activities throughout the year, including special initiatives to address violent crime and aid community members. It also includes crime data and Professional Standards complaints statistics. Read the full report online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Departmental-Annual-Reports/Greensboro-Police-Department-Annual-Report-2021>.
