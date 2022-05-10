Greensboro Police 2021 Annual Report

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police Release 2021 Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has published its 2021 annual report. The report provides an overview of department activities throughout the year, including special initiatives to address violent crime and aid community members. It also includes crime data and Professional Standards complaints statistics. Read the full report online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Departmental-Annual-Reports/Greensboro-Police-Department-Annual-Report-2021>.

# # #

Milford J. Harris, II, Captain

Investigative Bureau

Vice/Narcotics Division

Police Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2484

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”