Greensboro, NC – Welcomes a New Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop

Buzzed Bull Creamery is revolutionizing the frozen dessert industry with a new location coming to Greensboro, North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – May 7, 2019 – Coming summer, Greensboro will be home to a new and “first of its kind” liquid nitrogen creamery – Buzzed Bull Creamery. They specialize in made-to-order non-buzzed (without alcohol) and buzzed (with alcohol, 21+) ice cream, nitro milkshakes, and coffee. Their unique process creates a one-of-a-kind experience for all age groups. Fusing the liquid nitrogen with the non-buzzed and buzzed mix-ins and toppings makes this sweet treat an ideal pairing to family outings, group ventures, and night caps. Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform to a frozen state in a matter of seconds.

The franchisees are a group of family and friends who have roots in the Greensboro area/Triad community and look forward to bringing a unique concept to the city. They will open their first location in Greensboro with expansion soon to follow in surrounding Triad communities. Location details are still being solidified and will be announced as soon as they’re confirmed.

Considerably different than traditional ice cream, the liquid nitrogen offers a noticeably smoother texture the moment the ice cream and nitro milkshake hits your taste buds. From 32 flavors, 20 mix-ins, and over 30 liquor options (21+), Buzzed Bull Creamery will offer fully customized ice creams and nitro milkshakes. The buzzed flavors start at 5% ABV and adults can choose to upgrade their liquor. Some popular flavors include Honey Pecan [honey ice cream or milkshake, pecans, whipped cream with suggested buzz: bourbon], Death By Chocolate [chocolate ice cream or milkshake, brownie bites, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce on top with suggested buzz: chocolate vodka], Tiger Stripes [chocolate peanut butter ice cream or milkshake, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce on top with suggested buzz: spiced rum], and Dreamsicle [orange cake batter ice cream or milkshake, waffle cone pieces, whipped cream with suggested buzz: orange vodka].

Support local businesses by following Buzzed Bull Creamery – Triad, NC on social media and joining them as they announce more details. Contact information below.

www.buzzedbullcreamery.com<www.buzzedbullcreamery.com/>

www.facebook.com/buzzedbullcreamerytriadnc<www.facebook.com/buzzedbullcreamerytriadnc>

www.instagram.com/buzzedbullcreamery/<www.instagram.com/buzzedbullcreamery/>

www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_CzBo_sEuVOy0tfqcLaFA

Franchisee:

Susan Marie Cook

336-207-4744

triad.nc@buzzedbullcreamery.com<mailto:triad.nc@buzzedbullcreamery.com>

Franchisor:

Colten Mounce

513-858-5660

Colten.mounce@buzzedbullcreamery.com<mailto:Colten.mounce@buzzedbullcreamery.com>

[Image]

[Image]

[Image]

[Image]

Get Outlook for Android<aka.ms/ghei36>