Greensboro Ideal Home Show returns to Coliseum Complex Oct. 8-10

FOLLOWING PANDEMIC DELAYS, THE GREENSBORO IDEAL HOME SHOW RETURNS

TO THE COLISEUM COMPLEX FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2019 ON OCTOBER 8-10, 2021

Greensboro, NC — Following pandemic delays and amid a flourishing home improvement market, the highly anticipated Greensboro Ideal Home Show returns to the Coliseum Complex from October 8-10, 2021.

As always, the show features interior and outdoor design ideas and tips, home improvement and DIY ideas as well as the hottest new products. Show highlights include:

Go Small And Go Home. The pandemic has shaped many home design trends, including the movement to downsize. During lockdown, many purged, decluttered and learned they could live with less – making the tiny home movement even more popular than ever. Guests at the show can tour the Tiny Homes, presented by Tiny House Community Development. Tiny House Community Development’s mission is to be a coalition of diverse individuals and local organizations who aim to reduce homelessness by engaging in public and private partnerships to create a tiny home community.

Special Days. Before arriving at the show, check out special days and special admission pricing. On Friday and Saturday, take the late shift and get $5 after 5 p.m. admission. Friday, October 8 is Senior Day, with $5 admission for guests aged 55 and up (with valid I.D. at the box office) . Sunday, October 10 is Hero Day. To thank them for their service, all active and retired military, fire and police personnel get into the show for free with valid work/military ID.

Artist’s Row. New this year is a special feature devoted to showcasing work from local artists. Handcrafted and artisan crafts will be available for purchase.

Shop, Compare, Save. One trip to the Greensboro Home Show can replace multiple stops running around town, in and out of stores, searching for parking, and wondering if you are if you are in fact getting the best pricing for projects. Local experts at the show often offer their deepest discounts as show specials to our guests, and with so many home improvement experts you can shop, compare and save under one roof. In fact, our average guest spends about 2.5 hours with us – that’s a fraction of the time you’d spend driving all over town.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 12. Advance discounted tickets for $8 available at greensboroidealhomeshow.com

