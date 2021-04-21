[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Wins Diversity Award

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2021) – The North Carolina Museums Council has honored the Greensboro History Museum with a 2020 Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Award for its History Happening Now initiative and the Pieces of Now exhibition. The award was presented at the North Carolina Museums Council 2021 online conference on March 31.

The Council’s Awards Committee noted “Pioneering programming such as that which your project presented is the future of 21st century museums and solidifies your place in both the community and the educational framework for the diverse universe of learners of all ages. Additionally, being receptive and nimble enough to quickly face the challenges of COVID-19 and to embrace the recent protest movement with this innovative programming is another reason your project has been selected to receive this recognition.”

The Greensboro History Museum developed its History Happening Now initiative last spring to focus efforts on collecting people’s stories, experiences and feelings about the upheavals of 2020. That initiative led to the creation of the exhibition Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations, featuring more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of 2021’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers.

The exhibition also invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. The exhibition is on view at the museum or online at this website<greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow>. Residents are encouraged to continue contributing to History Happening Now and can learn more at this website<greensborohistory.org/history-now>.

The North Carolina Museums Council (NCMC) is a nonprofit organization of museums and individuals interested in the advancement of North Carolina museums and the museum profession. The award was presented at its 2021 online conference on March 31.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

