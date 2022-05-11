[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Welcomes Judge Alexander Biographer May 12

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2022) – The Greensboro History Museum hosts author and historian Dr. Virginia L. Summey on Thursday, May 12, at 6 pm at 130 Summit Ave. Summey will talk about her new book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism within the Courts, with Dr. Omar Ali, Professor of History and Dean of Lloyd International Honors College at UNC Greensboro.

Greensboro’s Judge Elreta Melton Alexander was a groundbreaking legal figure in North Carolina. She was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia Law School, to practice law in North Carolina and to be elected district court judge. In her book, Summey argues that Alexander was integral to the civil rights movement in North Carolina as she, and women like her, worked to change discriminatory laws while opening professional doors for other minority women.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

