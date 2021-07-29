[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Seeking Nominations for Prestigious Award

GREENSBORO, NC (July 29, 2021) – Nominations are being accepted now through October 1 for the Greensboro History Museum’s prestigious 2021 Voices of a City Award, an honor recognizing significant and original contributions to local history. Nominations for both individuals and organizations will be accepted and self-nominations are welcome. Submissions by or for high school and college students will be judged in a separate category.

Projects can be as varied as our city, including oral history, photography, film, published articles, books, student research papers, film and electronic media. Collectors of historical documents or artifacts are also eligible. Previous winners include the J.C. Price School Project, historians Gayle Hicks Fripp and Dr. Alex Stoesen, Jim Dodson (O. Henry Magazine), entrepreneur Dennis Quaintance, the Ever-Achievers Teachers Club, and William Moss (Carolina Field of Honor).

Nominations should include a letter and at least one example of work for consideration, provided in either hard copy (articles or book), CD/DVD or digital format. For digital content, please include online access, such as a website, google doc link, Dropbox or mail in a USB drive. Submissions will be evaluated by the Greensboro History Museum, Inc. Community Engagement Committee and its Advisory Board. Award criteria include project originality and significance; innovation; quality of research within current academic scholarship; sources consulted; and accessibility of material to the local community and beyond.

Nominations for the Voices of a City Award will be accepted from now until October 1, 2021. The award presentation will be made at the Greensboro History Museum Inc. Annual Dinner on November 4, 2021. “There are many individuals and organizations working on behalf of local history in the area, and we encourage all to submit nominations for this significant recognition,” says Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart.

Submissions should be sent to:

Carol Ghiorsi Hart

Greensboro History Museum

130 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27401

For questions about the nomination process and important links, visit this website<greensborohistory.org/event/voices-of-a-city-award>. You may also contact Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart at carol.hart@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2306.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Masks are required of all visitors. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

