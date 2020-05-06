[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Opens the Lion’s DEN

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2020) – The Greensboro History Museum may be closed to the public for the time being, but access to engaging activities and artifacts is wide open in the museum’s Digital Engagement Nook, the Lion’s DEN.

In the Lion’s DEN, visitors will find videos, podcast episodes, digital collections and activities for connecting to Greensboro’s compelling history. The Lion’s DEN invites visitors to Research & Explore, Watch & Listen, Participate & Share and Learn & Do. You’ll find ways to discover treasures in the museum’s archives, view videos and tune in to podcasts, or even participate in documenting Greensboro history happening now.

The new video series Deeper Inside Project Democracy offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Smithsonian traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith and other parts of Project Democracy 20/20. Interested in the history of hospitals and healers in Greensboro? Follow the link to the Good Medicine digital collection hosted at UNCG Libraries. Listen in to History Now, the podcast of the Museum’s Education Department. Or learn about Greensboro’s Southeast Asian Montagnard community in the museum’s award-winning documentary This Is My Home Now.

The museum’s curators are also encouraging people to contribute stories, photos and artifacts about the changes in daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the History Happening Now project. A link to how to participate can be found on the Lion’s DEN under Participate & Share.

The Lion’s DEN is online now at greensborohistory.org/lions-den. New resources are being added weekly.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue.

