Greensboro History Museum Offers Archeology Day October 29

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2022) – In partnership with UNCG, the Greensboro History Museum is offering Archeology Day from 2-4 pm, Saturday, October 29, at 130 Summit Ave. Learn all about what archeology can teach us about the past.

Visitors to the museum can meet with archaeology instructors and students, learn about archaeological digs and explorations locally and around the world. There will also be hands-on activities to understand how archaeologists learn about the past. Archaeology Day is free and open to all ages.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.

