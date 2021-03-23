[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Invites Conversation About Housing and Equity

GREENSBORO, NC (March 23, 2021) – The Greensboro History Museum and the UNCG Department of Communication Studies continue their online Democracy Tables with Housing and Equity from 11 am to 12:15 pm this Saturday, March 27. There will also be opportunities to participate in this conversation from 6-7:15 pm, Wednesday, March 31, and from 11 am to 12:15 pm, Monday, April 5. The conversations are free and open to all. For more information and registration, visit this link<greensborohistory.org/democracytables>.

Since fall 2020, more than 160 people from across Greensboro have come together online to discuss topics like Voting and Police, Community and Justice in small-group Democracy Table conversations. The Housing and Equity series explores affordability, evictions, safety, the right to housing and more. Residents are invited to join one of these three Democracy Table conversations on Zoom to discuss personal experiences, what housing means to them and what people can do to make change in this area.

Democracy Tables are designed to promote civic engagement and build democracy in an informal setting while supporting academic research. UNCG students will be observing and taking notes on general themes and questions that arise during the Democracy Table conversations. Their goal is to learn more about how unidentified people talk about and participate in building democracy.

Questions that come up during the conversation sessions will find answers from community experts at a special follow-up session, Democracy Tables: You Asked! at 3 pm, Saturday, April 10. That program will stream live on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook page<file:///C:/Users/thealld/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/FJQHVZTW/facebook.com/GHMuseum>.

Democracy Tables is part of the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative, organized by Greensboro History Museum to explore American democracy through exhibitions, public programs, and innovative community connections.

The Greensboro History Museum and their project is one of the five grant recipients of the National Communication Association – Center for Communication, Community Collaboration, and Change housed in the UNCG Department of Communication Studies. The center seeks to facilitate partnerships with community-based organizations that create sustainable change for underrepresented and/or vulnerable communities through the production and application of communication-related scholarship and practice that lead to measurable outcomes for its community partners.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

