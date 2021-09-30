[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Glenn Perkins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2610

Greensboro History Museum Hosts Spokes & Votes Bicycle Festival

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2021) – The Greensboro History Museum, UNC Greensboro, Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG), City of Greensboro Department of Transportation and other community partners will host a family-friendly celebration of the revolutionary impact of the bicycle on women and voting on Saturday, October 9. There will be a family-friendly festival from 12-3 pm at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Avenue, and two separate cycling tours departing from the Museum at 10 am and 11:15 am.

The free cycling tours have been mapped to discover local legacies of women’s struggle for voting rights. A six mile ride leaves the museum at 10 am (sign-in 9:45 am), and a two mile ride departs at 11:15 am (sign-in 11 am). Registration for one or both parts of the tour is available at this website<bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes/>. These rides are open to all skill levels. Participants are invited to bring their own bikes and helmets, or reserve a free/discounted Blue Duck bike. Information and details can be found at the registration link.

The rides are followed by a family-friendly festival outside the Greensboro History Museum from 12-3 pm. Activities include a Bike Safety rodeo for children and families, Bike and Voting-themed crafts and activities, information tables on voter registration and bike safety, Scoop Zone ice cream available for purchase, and more. Participation in the bike tour in not required to attend the festival.

This event will be organized following health and safety guidelines. For the most up-to-date information on this event follow the event’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/events/558827331986741/>.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.