[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Hart, Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-7112

Greensboro History Museum Celebrates Women’s History Month

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – March is Women’s History Month and the Greensboro History Museum is hosting a variety of free events and exhibits celebrating women’s accomplishments close to home and around the world. For an experience unique to Greensboro, Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart chats with Susan Joyce Webster about caring for the museum’s Dolley Madison collection for over forty years. Join the conversation at 4 pm, Thursday, March 18 on Zoom<greensborohistory.org/event/carol-chats-susan-webster>.

On the weekly History Lunch Break at 12 pm, Friday, March 19, Dr. Lea E. Williams will discuss her book, We Who Believe in Freedom: The Life and Times of Ella Baker. As the Sit-in Movement launched in Greensboro expanded around the country, Baker invited student leaders from all over to gather at Shaw University on an April weekend in 1960. There, she helped organize the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). This free event takes place on Zoom and Facebook. Learn more and register at this website<greensborohistory.org/event/ella-baker>.

Discover how artists integrate the ancient world within their contemporary artistic practice during “Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves: Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality” at 7 pm, Wednesday, March 24 on Zoom. In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center and Smithsonian American Art Museum explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their art creating new meanings, allowing them to pass on complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations. Learn more and register at website<greensborohistory.org/event/ancient-worlds>.

Residents are encouraged to explore the museum’s galleries to learn about and listen to Greensboro women past and present. Visitors can imagine themselves in a First Lady’s silk slippers, learn what it was like to be the first African American student at Greensboro Senior High School in 1958 and hear the voices of artists who brought colorful protest murals to South Elm Street last summer.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.