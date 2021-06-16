[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Glenn Perkins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2610

Greensboro History Museum Celebrates Juneteenth on Bikes and Online

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2021) – The Greensboro History Museum is celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19 with virtual programs and a Green Book Bike Tour in partnership with Bicycling in Greensboro (BiG).

Between 1933 and 1966, “The Negro Motorist Green Book” offered African American travelers a guide to safe spaces across the US, including more than a dozen in Greensboro. On Juneteenth, people interested in learning more about this history can hop on a different set of wheels to explore historic locations and currently operating Green Book sites in the Gate City, including the Historic Magnolia House. This free, family-friendly guided bike tour is approximately 2.5 miles with four stops. The tour begins at 10:30 am at the Greensboro History Museum with an introduction to the Green Book in North Carolina by historian Lisa Withers, researcher for the NC African American Heritage Commission’s “Oasis Spaces” project from 2018 to 2020.

Pre-registration for the free tour is required. Registration links along with information about pre-ordering lunch for purchase at the Magnolia House or reserving a Blue Duck e-bike to use on the tour can be found at this website<greensborohistory.org/event/juneteenth-green-book-bike-tour/>.

<bikegso.org/event-4326258/Registration>The Museum has also teamed up with Greensboro Public Library, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Creative Greensboro for “Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance,” with 20 online programs. Links to the virtual programs can be found at this website<linktr.ee/gsohistory>.

The Museum will be closed Friday, June 18, in observation of the City of Greensboro Juneteenth holiday.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.