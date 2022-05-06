[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro History Museum Cancelling Extended Hours for First Friday May 6

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2022) – The Greensboro History Museum will be closing at the regular time of 5 pm today, May 6. Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s First Friday Night Live concert featuring Hobex with Greg Humphreys has been moved from in front of the Museum to an indoor venue due to inclement weather.

Visitors can come by during regular hours this weekend, Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2-5 pm to discover the newest exhibit, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections. This exhibit explores choices and change over 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. It illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots in 1868 or 1990, and what influenced decisions that are still shaping democracy today.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

