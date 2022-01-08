Greensboro Hip Hop Festival coming Saturday, Jan. 8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE GREENSBORO HIP HOP FESTIVAL FEATURING LUDACRIS, NELLY, CEELO GREEN AND YING YANG TWINS

COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON JANUARY 8

Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. (November 15, 2021) – The Greensboro Hip Hop Festival featuring GRAMMY(r) Award-winning rap superstars Ludacris and Nelly along with CeeLo Green and Ying Yang Twins is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Tickets, starting at $59, go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. today at Ticketmaster.com.

When rap’s Dirty South movement broke nationwide in the late `90s and early 2000s, Ludacris rode it to immediate widespread popularity, becoming arguably the most commercially successful Southern rapper of the time. The three-time GRAMMY(r) Award-winning rapper scored hit after mainstream hit and selling platinum numbers of records like 2001’s Word of Mouf, which charted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned a series of hit singles including “Area Codes,” “Rollout (My Business),” “Saturday (Oooh Oooh!),” “Welcome to Atlanta” and “Move Bitch.” 2003’s Chicken -N- Beer was his first album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, which brought another series of hits, including the Hot 100 #1 “Stand Up” and #6 “Splash Waterfalls.” He quickly became a multifaceted superstar, making multiple film and television appearances while staying active in music with consistent guest features on other artists’ tracks and albums of his own like 2015’s Ludaversal. In September 2020, the new single “Found You” arrived featuring a guest spot from Chance the Rapper.

Nelly is a Diamond selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY(r) Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV/Film actor. He has been certified Gold and/or Platinum in more than 35 countries, with estimates bringing his total record sales to over 40 million sold. Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. Some of his biggest music hits include: “Hot in Here,” “Dilemma” (featuring. Kelly Rowland), “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Just a Dream” diamond status “Cruise,” “The Fix” (sampling Marvin Gaye) and “Millionaire” with Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals. The music Icon has been awarded two Diamond selling titles, one for Country Grammar and one for his song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line – a title only shared by six other rap artists.

CeeLo Green is a five-time GRAMMY(r) Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon. In 2011, CeeLo received five GRAMMY(r) nominations for his worldwide hit “Forget You” (aka “F-k You”), winning the category for “Best Urban/Alternative Performance” and earning certified Gold status. He has released five solo albums including “CeeLo Green and His Perfect Imperfections” (2002), “CeeLo Green… Is the Soul Machine” (2004), “The Lady Killer” (2010), “CeeLo’s Magic Moment” (2012 / Holiday Album), “Heart Blanche” (2015), and “CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway” (slated for 2020); plus two albums as Gnarls Barkley including “St. Elsewhere” (2006), “The Odd Couple” (2008); and five albums with his rap-group Goodie Mob including “Soul Food” (1995), “Still Standing” (1998), “World Party” (1999), “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show” (2004), and “Age Against the Machine” (2013). The 2006 album as Gnarls Barkley featured his worldwide hit with Danger Mouse “Crazy”, which reached #1 in various singles charts.

The Ying Yang Twins debuted in 2000 and rose to mainstream popularity in 2003 collaborating with Britney Spears and releasing a slew of party anthems and club hits including “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” “Badd” and more. The duo was featured on Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz hit single “Get Low,” which reached no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Greensboro Hip Hop Festival is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

SHOW DETAILS

Showtime: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Ticket Prices: $59, $79, $99, $125, $250, $350

Link: www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005B65E1DC5F02

THE LINEUP

Ludacris

Follow: Facebook @ludacris<www.facebook.com/ludacris> | Instagram @ludacris<www.instagram.com/ludacris/?hl=en> | Twitter @Ludacris

Nelly

Follow: Facebook @nelly<www.facebook.com/nelly> | Instagram @nelly<www.instagram.com/nelly/?hl=en> | Twitter @nelly_mo

CeeLo Green

Follow: Facebook @ceelogreen<www.facebook.com/ceelogreen/> | Instagram @ceelogreen<www.instagram.com/ceelogreen/?hl=en> | Twitter @CeeLoGreen

Ying Yang Twins

Follow: Instagram @yingyangtwins<www.instagram.com/yingyangtwins/?hl=en>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

