Greensboro Fire Department to Test Hydrants

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2021) – The Greensboro Fire Department will begin their annual fire hydrant testing April 1 and will continue this operation through May 15.

All City hydrants will be tested to ensure that they are operable and able to produce the required water pressure when needed. Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it will be impossible to know in advance, where or when the testing will take place in any specific area.

Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

If you observe a hydrant that is out of service or experiencing problems, please contact the City of Greensboro Water Department at (336) 373-2033. The Fire Department tests the hydrants, but does not perform any maintenance.

This kind of testing not only ensures the protection of Greensboro’s residents; it also is an evaluation indicator used by the Insurance Services Office, which rates cities according to the fire protection they offer. The ISO rating resulted in the elevation of the Greensboro Fire Department to a Class 1 protection rating in 1992, the best rating possible. Greensboro Fire has maintained this top rating since that time.

