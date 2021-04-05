Greensboro Fire Department to Participate in Guardian Angel Drill

GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2021) – The Greensboro Fire Department will participate in the Guardian Angel Drill at the Piedmont Triad International Airport on Friday, April 9 from 9 am to 12 pm. The exercise will cause some additional traffic around the airport for approximately 3 hours. Smoke and fire may be seen on the southwest side of the airport.

This exercise is designed to reinforce training tactics used during firefighting, rescue, and security operations. This training will prepare everyone to perform their duties as a team under true emergency conditions.

Social distancing and face-covering regulations will be followed.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.