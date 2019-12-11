Greensboro Fire Department to Demolish Drill Tower

GREENSBORO, NC (December 11, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire Department will begin demolition of its drill tower, located at 1510 N. Church St., the week of December 16. Some interior demolition has already begun.

Media outlets are requested to reserve a time through Deputy Chief Dwayne Church prior to arriving.

A bond issue was approved in March 1947 to include many improvements in the Greensboro Fire Department. Some of these improvements included the construction of two new fire stations, new apparatus and the five story drill tower. The drill tower has been a Greensboro landmark since it was built in 1956. This tower has been used to train every firefighter who has been employed in the Greensboro Fire Department since it’s construction.

New training props are being built to replace the current tower and should provide current Greensboro Fire Department employees with more technical and realistic training to better prepare them for all emergency incidents. These training props will be delivered and set up on the training grounds by the Spring of 2020.

###

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.