Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Training at Bennett College

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire Department will collaborate with Bennett College to conduct training for our personnel during the month of March. A smoke machine will be used to simulate a fire on the third floor of Pfeiffer Hall and companies will practice searching and maneuvering hose lines. This type of training is very beneficial for our firefighters and we appreciate the opportunity given to us by Bennett College and their staff. No real smoke or fire will be used during these training events.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.